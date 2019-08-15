Deere & Co Com (DE) Stake Has Raised by Baystate Wealth Management Llc; Vertex One Asset Management Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Lifted by $2.31 Million

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $143.17. About 2.92M shares traded or 32.68% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 122.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 64,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.12. About 5.08 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axos Finl Inc by 176,300 shares to 394,064 shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 330,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mtech Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.11% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Logan Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,000 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 0.36% or 557,347 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 2.03M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% or 752,773 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 13,285 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.03% or 4,614 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited accumulated 3,222 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Appleton Partners Ma stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd invested in 252,540 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt invested in 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.06% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 5.69 million are held by Citadel Advsr Lc.

