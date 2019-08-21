Deere & Co (DE) Stock Price Rose While Vident Investment Advisory Lowered by $967,992 Its Stake; Veeva Systems (VEEV) Position Has Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 270.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 12,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 17,295 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 4,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $161.48. About 250,468 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 6,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 80,025 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79M, down from 86,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $154.33. About 400,024 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM

