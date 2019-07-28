Deere & Co Com (DE) Shareholder Baystate Wealth Management Increased Stake; Varonis Sys (VRNS) Stock Rose While P-A-W Capital Cut Its Holding

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $71.21. About 319,825 shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.95M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability accumulated 37,477 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 67,176 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,859 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 17,643 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 569,855 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc has 73,841 shares. Millennium Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 180,379 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,130 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street holds 0% or 599,652 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated invested in 0% or 41,510 shares. Coe Mgmt Llc accumulated 17,610 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants accumulated 0.02% or 3,500 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, down 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp accumulated 12,668 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Lc holds 45,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Int Limited Ca owns 8,487 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,694 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Old National National Bank & Trust In invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Peoples Financial Service reported 4,050 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr accumulated 3,387 shares. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mercer Cap Advisers holds 915 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares reported 0.47% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 223,664 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 55,156 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).