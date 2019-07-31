Deere & Co (DE) Market Valuation Declined While Firefly Value Partners LP Lowered Holding by $336,762; Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stock Were Volatile While Motley Fool Wealth Management Decreased Position

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $168.36. About 707,035 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 2,482 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 62,507 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, down from 64,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Rev $276.8M; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group Sees 2Q Rev $267M-$269M; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Welch Gru Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cookson Peirce And reported 0.71% stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 250,032 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd holds 1,335 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Da Davidson owns 124,559 shares. Maverick Ltd has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 106,911 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.16 million shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,699 shares. Oregon-based Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability has invested 2.74% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.07% or 20,382 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 1,108 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv has invested 0.36% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Jp Marvel Invest Advsr Limited Com has invested 1.55% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92M for 14.93 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). D E Shaw And has 0.03% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 73,960 shares. Stephens Ar owns 2,950 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Disciplined Growth Invsts Incorporated Mn holds 36,262 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Axa has 10,945 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cidel Asset Mgmt reported 636 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The accumulated 0.02% or 51,624 shares. New York-based Gideon Capital Advisors has invested 0.08% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 19,622 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mgmt has 0.12% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.22% stake. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.04% stake. York Cap Mgmt Global Advisors Limited Company has 176,527 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp invested 1.79% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 800 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 26,470 shares to 165,413 shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 35,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $51.58 million activity. Shares for $22.14M were sold by SCHERR MARC D on Friday, February 8. SCHERR SCOTT had sold 70,809 shares worth $23.49M. 2,974 shares valued at $987,351 were sold by Swick Gregory on Friday, February 8. 531 The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares with value of $176,290 were sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR. Another trade for 3,929 shares valued at $1.30M was made by Alvaro Felicia on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 Rogers Adam sold $1.82 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 5,495 shares.