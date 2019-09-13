Deere & Co (DE) Share Value Rose While Main Street Research Lowered Position; Tsp Capital Management Group Holds Position in Western Un Co (Prn) (WU)

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $165.65. About 497,740 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE)

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (Prn) (WU) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 96,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 455,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05 million, up from 358,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.44. About 1.89M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $444.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 87,579 shares to 90,085 shares, valued at $13.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13 million for 19.17 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

