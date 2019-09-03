Deere & Co (DE) Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Cut Its Position by $379,215 as Share Price Rose; Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 93,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The hedge fund held 652,746 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 745,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 188,838 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 2,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, down from 53,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $150.82. About 1.99M shares traded or 1.02% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 16,033 shares to 148,837 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $675.03 million for 17.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 8,235 shares stake. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc accumulated 0.11% or 13,975 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,916 shares. Kistler owns 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 620 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability owns 1,335 shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 3,382 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3.09M shares. Moneta Gp Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 238 shares. Steinberg Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 321,673 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 3,176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Firefly Value Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 516,475 shares or 8.71% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 19,731 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,690 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere COO elected as new CEO – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere Analyst Says Company Took Earnings Miss And Guidance Cut ‘In Stride’ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Energy de-listed by NYSE, to start trading on OTCQX – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More Sobering News From Deere – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere PT lowered at Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TSLX’s profit will be $31.81 million for 10.78 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.