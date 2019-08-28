Deere & Co (DE) to pay $0.76 on Nov 8, 2019; Stryker (SYK) Shorts Up By 3.13%

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) is expected to pay $0.76 on Nov 8, 2019. (NYSE:DE) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.76 dividend. Deere & Co’s current price of $150.10 translates into 0.51% yield. Deere & Co’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $150.1. About 1.17 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) had an increase of 3.13% in short interest. SYK’s SI was 2.85 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.13% from 2.76M shares previously. With 1.16 million avg volume, 3 days are for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)’s short sellers to cover SYK’s short positions. The SI to Stryker Corporation’s float is 0.81%. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $218.51. About 844,764 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS

Among 14 analysts covering Deere & Co (NYSE:DE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Deere & Co has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 13.12% above currents $150.1 stock price. Deere & Co had 25 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, August 19. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DE in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 19. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.58 billion. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. It has a 14.58 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold Deere & Company shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd reported 2.74% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,482 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 525 shares. Monetary Management Gru Inc accumulated 1,160 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kwmg Ltd Liability Co accumulated 387 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Hawaiian Retail Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 655 shares. Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 0.18% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,960 shares. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Company has 59,766 shares. Garrison Asset has 2.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 23,882 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Stevens Management L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,749 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 68,260 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 475 shares. Moreover, Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Llc has 3.25% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 45,427 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt Inc owns 82 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Stryker Corporation has $24000 highest and $19000 lowest target. $222.75’s average target is 1.94% above currents $218.51 stock price. Stryker Corporation had 24 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of SYK in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23200 target in Thursday, July 11 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Friday, July 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Neutral” rating and $23000 target.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 Doliveux Roch bought $8,117 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 43 shares.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. The company has market cap of $81.75 billion. It operates through three divisions: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. It has a 23.38 P/E ratio. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold Stryker Corporation shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Rock Springs Mngmt Lp has invested 1.36% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 317,434 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust Com holds 17,791 shares. 120,986 were reported by Hightower Advsr Lc. Choate Invest Advsr reported 0.13% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc has 0.51% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). West Family Invests has 113,620 shares for 5.61% of their portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 26,173 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Mngmt reported 119,033 shares stake. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 18,543 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 78,700 were reported by Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) Limited. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.23% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 568,480 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd stated it has 4,678 shares. Fred Alger stated it has 13,110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.