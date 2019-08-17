Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Garde Capital Decreased Holding by $564,585

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 9,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 8,486 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 18,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 9.03M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 13/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER PRAISES TRUMP FOR BLOCKING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.49M shares traded or 58.00% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,045 shares to 640,441 shares, valued at $68.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 21,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 779,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,872 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 253,759 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 2,351 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,889 shares. Barton Investment Mgmt holds 0.91% or 95,995 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Adirondack Trust reported 0.48% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Company holds 0.1% or 54,636 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 51 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 30,000 shares. Argent Trust Com reported 46,057 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth reported 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Van Strum Towne holds 0.52% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 12,327 shares. Gotham Asset Management owns 23,705 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Qualcomm Stock Presenting Investors With the Perfect Opportunity? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Julian Robertson Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.