Deere & Co (DE) to pay $0.76 on Nov 8, 2019; Partner Fund Management LP Lifted Its Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stake

Partner Fund Management Lp increased Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) stake by 43.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Fund Management Lp acquired 151,379 shares as Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)’s stock rose 4.72%. The Partner Fund Management Lp holds 500,538 shares with $71.06M value, up from 349,159 last quarter. Molina Healthcare Inc now has $7.78B valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 317,678 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 24/05/2018 – Molina Health Chief Financial Officer Joseph W. White Announces Retirement, Effective June 4; 30/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $4.24 – $4.74, EST. $3.68; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – ON A NET BASIS, CO WILL NOT RECEIVE PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS, WILL PAY CUSTOMARY FEES AND EXPENSES IN CONNECTION THEREWITH; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) is expected to pay $0.76 on Nov 8, 2019. (NYSE:DE) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.76 dividend. Deere & Co’s current price of $150.82 translates into 0.50% yield. Deere & Co’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.64% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $150.82. About 2.06 million shares traded or 4.58% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased Coupa Software Inc stake by 118,693 shares to 180,922 valued at $16.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blueprint Medicines Corp stake by 506,361 shares and now owns 964,075 shares. Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has 184,271 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs owns 0.03% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 5,508 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 99,767 shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 52 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 88,770 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.03% stake. Highland Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 6,291 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 1,760 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 16,700 shares. Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership has 500,538 shares. North Star Management invested in 0% or 19 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 9,900 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 42,409 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Molina Healthcare has $20000 highest and $130 lowest target. $169.75’s average target is 33.30% above currents $127.34 stock price. Molina Healthcare had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, May 31 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, June 3 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere & Co (NYSE:DE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Deere & Co has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 12.58% above currents $150.82 stock price. Deere & Co had 25 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $17000 target. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Monday, May 13. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 19 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, August 19 with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was downgraded by UBS.

