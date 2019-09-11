Deere & Co (DE) Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake by $336,762; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Maintains Stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL)

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.15. About 2.02M shares traded or 2.01% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 1.20M shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 06/04/2018 – BHP MINERALS AMERICAS UNIT HEAD MALCHUK SPEAKING IN CHILE; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS MAJOR SA CEMENT CONTRACT,BHP-ABC.AX; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – MINETEC AWARDED CONTRACT WITH BHP-CDA.AX; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO; 07/05/2018 – BHP’s Balhuizen Sees Oil Markets Rebalancing in 2018 (Video); 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE GRANTS BHP OPTION TO BUY ADDED 10% IN SCARBOROUGH; 09/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : SOCGEN RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 324,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 356,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call).

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BHP Billiton plc goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s August Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Bull of the Day: BHP Group (BBL) – Zacks.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,669 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.13% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 3,738 shares. Everence Capital holds 7,637 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dubuque Bancorporation Trust Com reported 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1,855 are owned by Eastern Savings Bank. Hennessy Advsr Inc accumulated 0.12% or 16,800 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 89 were reported by Winch Advisory Limited. Parkside Bankshares And stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Service has 1.69% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $642.27 million for 19.11 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Russia’s MTS currently has no plans to de-list from NYSE – shareholder – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GNC Announces Brazil Expansion with New Partner Banco De Franquias – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.