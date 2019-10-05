Deere & Co (DE) Stock Rose While Cannell Peter B & Company Upped Its Holding; Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Lowered Stake

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 3,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 11,880 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 15,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $109.88. About 1.54M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 175.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 45,616 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56 million, up from 16,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 1.19M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 101,938 shares to 49,637 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) by 91,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,270 shares, and cut its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Ltd has 0.1% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt Commerce owns 8,109 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Int Invsts owns 11.76M shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 272,322 shares. Violich Cap Mgmt owns 5,225 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lowe Brockenbrough Inc holds 0.1% or 4,638 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 74,147 shares. Crossvault Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Amer Int Group has 0.08% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 120,049 shares. State Street has 12.54 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company has 4,596 shares. 1,300 were accumulated by Legacy Prtn. Moreover, Monetary Mngmt Gru Inc has 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,160 shares.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $448.96M for 16.96 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.