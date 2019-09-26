Deere & Co (DE) Valuation Rose While Firefly Value Partners LP Decreased Its Stake by $5.70 Million; Modera Wealth Management Has Increased Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $309,777 as Stock Rose

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 34,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 481,935 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.86 million, down from 516,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $165.34. About 773,325 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 1,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,907 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 5,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $164.45. About 1.69 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 4,032 shares to 96,309 shares, valued at $15.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,365 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.14 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

