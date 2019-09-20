Deere & Co (DE) to pay $0.76 on Nov 8, 2019; Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Covered By 9 Bulls

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) is expected to pay $0.76 on Nov 8, 2019. (NYSE:DE) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.76 dividend. Deere & Co’s current price of $164.44 translates into 0.46% yield. Deere & Co’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $164.44. About 952,768 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG

Among 14 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Micron Technology has $6600 highest and $28 lowest target. $49.13’s average target is -1.38% below currents $49.82 stock price. Micron Technology had 34 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, June 23 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Thursday, March 21 report. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, March 21. Robert W. Baird has “Sell” rating and $32 target. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Cascend with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 17. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 10. See Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: Cascend Rating: Buy Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $66.0000 Upgrade

10/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $40.0000 50.0000

26/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $32.0000 31.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell New Target: $30 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 16.86M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82

Micron Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.99 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It has a 5.76 P/E ratio. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; mobile low-power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, automotive and industrial applications, and computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices for use in networking and computing applications.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron target boosted ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 28% Return On Equity, Is Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Micron (MU) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold Micron Technology, Inc. shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24.12M were reported by Capital Research Invsts. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cypress Grp invested in 8,457 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Com holds 12,266 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 6,405 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has 14,653 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc owns 28,514 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sanders Capital Llc invested in 0.93% or 5.20 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 581,680 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 4.99M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Savant Cap Lc holds 0.03% or 5,625 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr invested in 0.02% or 12,543 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc reported 499,849 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 3.25% above currents $164.44 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Thursday, September 12. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $17000 target. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, May 13 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Tuesday, May 14. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $13200 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, August 19. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. UBS downgraded the shares of DE in report on Wednesday, July 10 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 1 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Robert W. Baird.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $51.78 billion. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. It has a 15.97 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.