Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Lifted Position; Mar Vista Investment Partners Lowered Intuit (INTU) Position as Valuation Rose

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 74.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 535,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207.71M, up from 717,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 1.21 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc sold 16,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 649,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.83 million, down from 666,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $268.97. About 784,149 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.2% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 6,399 shares. Baxter Bros holds 86,021 shares. Bartlett Company Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ironwood Fincl Limited Co reported 186 shares. Waddell Reed Financial holds 0.5% or 770,032 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 7 shares. Sit Inv Associate Inc reported 50,754 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Comm Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 76,721 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 21,645 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.4% stake. Bollard Gp Ltd Llc reported 19,300 shares. Cap Inv Counsel stated it has 906 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Private Cap Advsr reported 0.45% stake. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 1,648 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$288, Is Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit’s Small Business Ecosystem Continues to Pace Overall Results – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tech Stock News: Earnings From VMware, Salesforce, and Intuit – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banco Latinoamericano: Remaining Cautiously Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere COO elected as new CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere sells 30-year bonds at record low yields – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 26,927 shares to 187,762 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI) by 7,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,069 shares, and cut its stake in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).