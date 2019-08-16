Deere & Co Com (DE) Stock Price Rose While Baystate Wealth Management Has Increased Its Position; Maple Capital Management Lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding by $5.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 6,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 13,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $13.32 during the last trading session, reaching $809.89. About 348,699 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Increases in Low-Single Digits; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MOVE FROM DENVER TO AFFECT ABOUT 400 EMPLOYEES; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $143.71. About 2.37 million shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,372 shares to 33,808 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 65.31 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company stated it has 161,238 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Ws Management Lllp has invested 1.82% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Kbc Nv invested in 0.01% or 2,367 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Westpac Bk reported 11,073 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Grp invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has 117,980 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Company holds 1,288 shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Horizon Invests Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 416 shares. Advsr Limited Com has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited Company has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Miles Incorporated reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2,869 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hills Commercial Bank & Tru Co has invested 0.21% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tiemann Inv Advsr Llc reported 1,328 shares. Lifeplan Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 265 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,891 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Cambridge reported 1,275 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.46% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sterling Limited Liability Co owns 3,380 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.37% or 3,297 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Primecap Management Company Ca has invested 0.51% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Savant Capital Ltd Llc has 2,363 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sit Inv Associate has 0.32% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 63,085 shares.