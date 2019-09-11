Deere & Co Com (DE) Holder Baystate Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Main Street Research Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 2,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 98,599 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.06 million, up from 96,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $218.12. About 2.69M shares traded or 43.56% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $164.04. About 2.66M shares traded or 34.24% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

