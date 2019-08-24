Deere & Co (DE) Holder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Trimmed Holding by $1.75 Million as Stock Price Rose; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Lifted Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Holding by $308,256 as Share Price Rose

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89 million shares traded or 40.78% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 1,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 47,853 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 45,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99M shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.11% or 152,158 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 32,000 shares. 113,543 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bank. Sg Americas Limited holds 11,224 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,833 are owned by Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 0.06% or 3,366 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited owns 469,681 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Bluestein R H & has 2.13% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 244,673 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 653 shares. Old Commercial Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 7,104 shares. Van Eck Corp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 425,185 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity has 1,971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Williams Jones Associates Llc invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ing Groep Nv holds 20,000 shares. Security National Trust Com owns 1,165 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Co holds 0.22% or 89,939 shares. Steadfast Cap Management Lp has 575,106 shares. 610,270 are held by Weitz Management. First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 12,079 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Southeast Asset owns 2,800 shares. Associated Banc owns 12,973 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 285,645 shares. California-based Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.12% or 1,679 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt reported 17,949 shares. 24,760 are held by Beach Mgmt Ltd Llc. Optimum Investment reported 8,408 shares. Sit Investment Associates has 196,070 shares. 111,928 were reported by Zwj Investment Counsel.

