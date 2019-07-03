Deere & Co (DE) Market Valuation Declined While Washington Trust Bank Has Lifted Holding; Loeb Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 4,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,841 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 36,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 815,982 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 150 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 1.90 million shares traded or 19.80% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 58.11% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL SPLIT COSTS RELATED TO CLINICAL TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and; 31/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 100 shares to 800 shares, valued at $78.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. Nicholson John sold $2.70M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). 25,195 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co. Hudson Bay Management Lp invested in 0.06% or 150,000 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Investments has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). D E Shaw And holds 0.05% or 1.21 million shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). National Bank Of America Corporation De owns 198,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has 0.13% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 16,800 shares. Loeb Prns reported 200 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 9 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 38,860 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc holds 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) or 11,128 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,199 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Com owns 2,779 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 0.99% or 176,797 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.25% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,225 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset Inc invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fayerweather Charles reported 1,800 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc owns 1,275 shares. Moreover, Old National Financial Bank In has 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 7,104 shares. Fred Alger owns 0.27% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 417,379 shares. Steinberg Global Asset has 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 6,332 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund. Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Llc has invested 1.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Montgomery Investment Mngmt stated it has 36,300 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle stated it has 263,281 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan reported 28,700 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Florida-based Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV) by 181,752 shares to 500 shares, valued at $40,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869 shares, and cut its stake in Ipath Etns/Usa (DJP).