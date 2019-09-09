Deere & Co (DE) Holder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Kennedy Capital Management Position in Aaron’s (AAN) Has Cut by $2.31 Million

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 1.08 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Aaron’s Inc (AAN) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 44,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 190,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, down from 235,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aaron’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 302,227 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AAN’s profit will be $56.59M for 18.76 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.83% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $674.08 million for 18.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

