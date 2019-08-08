Deere & Co Com (DE) Holder Corda Investment Management Lowered Position by $587,505 as Stock Price Rose; Investec Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by $2.48 Million as Stock Declined

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 166,257 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.57M, down from 169,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.67. About 87,242 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 89.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 42,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 4,862 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 46,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 60,512 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 47,703 are owned by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Whitnell And Communications invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Parkside Comml Bank And Trust has 0.12% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,145 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sit Inv Assoc Inc invested in 63,085 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 12,963 were reported by Boston Ltd Llc. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 6,534 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc accumulated 15,610 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP has invested 2.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lenox Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 174 shares. Telos Mngmt accumulated 1,762 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 2,779 are owned by Gotham Asset Management. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 1,400 shares stake.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Com by 293,976 shares to 336,145 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 8,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $939.13 million for 13.45 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 395,692 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 200 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). High Pointe Capital Management Ltd Company owns 19,740 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Systematic Financial LP holds 0.04% or 17,882 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Network Llc reported 2,298 shares. Financial Advisers Limited Company owns 336,572 shares. 7,163 were reported by Caprock Group Incorporated Inc. Oak Limited Oh has 0.03% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Tobam holds 0.21% or 71,012 shares in its portfolio. Beutel Goodman & Communications reported 247,095 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Chevy Chase Tru has 156,783 shares. S Muoio & Co Lc invested in 3,500 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 7,056 shares to 45,053 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG).