Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose; Interdigital (IDCC) Holder General American Investors Company Increased Holding by $2.25 Million

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 35,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 179,137 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.54M, up from 143,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 83,279 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 23/05/2018 – InterDigital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$67M; 19/03/2018 – InterDigital Announces Successful oneM2M Hackathon Dallas 2018; 09/03/2018 – InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ InterDigital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDCC); 18/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 09/05/2018 – Buckinghamshire County Council and Hertfordshire County Council Join oneTRANSPORT Data Marketplace; 05/03/2018 InterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 24/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 73,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 206,143 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.16 million, down from 279,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 562,167 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold IDCC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.52 million shares or 6.52% less from 23.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 655 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 8,968 shares. Blair William And Il has 4,080 shares. 3,567 are owned by Dupont Mgmt Corp. Piedmont Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 4,062 shares. Nomura reported 249,810 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Company holds 11,307 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 1,730 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). 11,284 are held by Utd Automobile Association. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 50,000 shares to 153,652 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Rowan Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 993,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,250 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “InterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: InterDigital (IDCC) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “InterDigital Completes Acquisition of Technicolor R&I Unit – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.21 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 20,983 shares to 563,757 shares, valued at $83.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 11,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere sells 30-year bonds at record low yields – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Wells Fargo Downgrades Deere (DE) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo Downgrades Deere And Caterpillar, Sees ‘Likely Need To Cut Production Soon’ – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Russia’s MTS currently has no plans to de-list from NYSE – shareholder – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.