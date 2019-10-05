Deere & Co (DE) Market Value Rose While Firefly Value Partners LP Has Lowered Position by $5.70 Million; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc sold 472,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 488,383 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 961,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 6.60 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-‘Well-wishers’ paid off dues of India’s Credential Finance before Chanda Kochhar named ICICI Bank CEO – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – Correct: ICICI Bank 4Q Consolidated Net Profit INR11.41 Bln vs. INR20.82 Bln a Year Earlier; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 8.84 PCT VS 7.82 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 31/03/2018 – Telegraph (IN): ICICI Bank to pay fine; 01/04/2018 – Tom Lasseter: More news from India banking: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case – sources (ICICI is; 27/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From ICICI Bank Ltd; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS, NO LOUS; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS RBI HAS IMPOSED A PENALTY ON BANK FOR CONTINUED SALE OF GOVT SECURITIES CLASSIFIED AS HTM; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 4.77 PCT VS 4.20 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 10/04/2018 – Mint: Fomer Sebi chief voices concern over ICICI Bank, Axis Bank issues

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 34,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 481,935 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.86 million, down from 516,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 1.19M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $673.61 million for 19.41 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $582.86M for 16.18 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

