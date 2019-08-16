Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Eqis Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $310,527 as Stock Value Rose; Home Depot (Put) (HD) Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 55.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 1,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 5,488 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $877,000, up from 3,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $143.71. About 2.37 million shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (HD) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 24,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $201.79. About 4.14 million shares traded or 6.17% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 100,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliancebernstein Natl Muni (AFB) by 33,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 47,965 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 188,759 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 21,290 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt holds 0.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 16,846 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 13,367 are owned by Jackson Wealth Ltd. Birch Hill Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Csu Producer Res accumulated 5,000 shares or 3.86% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Street Corporation holds 52.91M shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 1.06% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. 5,861 are held by Aimz Inv Advsr. 15,074 were accumulated by Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc stated it has 31,848 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Cumberland Partners Ltd has 0.35% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.33 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 590,991 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 26,589 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 2,937 are owned by Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv. Kentucky-based Farmers Financial Bank has invested 0.2% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Westchester Mgmt Incorporated reported 82 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 6,515 are held by Parsec Finance. Loomis Sayles And Comm Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.48 million shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 736,466 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 3,482 are held by Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.88% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 238 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Division has invested 1.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 16,754 shares to 14,479 shares, valued at $697,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,803 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).