Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.92 Million as Share Value Rose; Heartland Advisors Holds Position in Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF)

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 254.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 24,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 34,357 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 9,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $165.65. About 1.91 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 101.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 95,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 188,878 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 93,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 274,056 shares traded or 33.37% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 82,275 shares to 215,938 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 101,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $272,456 activity. Shaffer Charles M sold $121,385 worth of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 48,872 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc stated it has 71,273 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co reported 31,672 shares. Parkside Savings Bank reported 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Century Inc owns 204,196 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.03% or 69,000 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 125,697 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 69,549 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 438,639 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 20,745 shares. Legal & General Gru Inc Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 120,294 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 393 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 361,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 2,592 shares to 20,927 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,048 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.