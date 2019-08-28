Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $336,762 as Stock Value Rose; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Global Endowment Management LP Has Raised Stake by $3.72 Million

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $152.37. About 305,150 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 619.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 38,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 44,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $93.24. About 144,105 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere PT lowered at Deutsche Bank – Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Massif Capital – Deere & Co. – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Industrias Bachoco. de (NYSE:IBA) Shareholders Are Down 16% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Russia’s MTS currently has no plans to de-list from NYSE – shareholder – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Mngmt has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Reilly Ltd Company accumulated 1,694 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Legacy Capital Prtnrs owns 0.1% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,300 shares. 165,298 were reported by Chilton Inv Limited. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Financial Bank Of America De invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Assetmark reported 653 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 46,301 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,091 shares. Generation Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 5.59% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bangor Comml Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Montgomery Invest Mngmt has invested 2.59% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Guidewire Software, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Good2Go Auto Insurance Leverages Guidewire Insurance Platform for Predictive Analytics – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Guidewire Software Announces Ontellus as New Solution Alliance Partner – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,460 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).