Deere & Co (DE) Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Cut Position by $336,762; Greenhaven Associates Decreased Its Holding in Pulte Group (PHM) by $1.58 Million as Stock Rose

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 6.84M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.20M, down from 6.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 2.47 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 1.08M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $674.08M for 18.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

