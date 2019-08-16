Deere & Co (DE) Stock Price Rose While Group One Trading LP Has Cut Its Stake; Graham Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $3.64 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 24.80M shares traded or 19.37% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 98.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 10,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 196 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31,000, down from 10,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.25M shares traded or 47.48% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kaman Corp (Prn) by 2.50M shares to 15.38M shares, valued at $16.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 121,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Talos Energy Inc.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Break Down Alibaba’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, GE, BABA, GRUB – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chinese Cloud Services Rivalry Heats Up As Alibaba, Tencent Face Off – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc (Call) by 2,800 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arlo Technologies Inc by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Put).