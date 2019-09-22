Deere & Co Com (DE) Holder Birmingham Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $363,000 as Shares Rose; First United Bank Trust Has Upped Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Position by $582,661 as Shares Rose

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 13,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 9,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 4.21M shares traded or 106.71% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 65,155 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80 million, down from 67,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.85 million shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $295.57 million and $221.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft (The) Heinz Co Shs by 18,930 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Llc invested in 89 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Stillwater Inv Management stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Century Inc holds 555,048 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel owns 30,787 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 11,279 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 35 shares. Westwood Holding Gru Inc Inc owns 11,943 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 3,235 were accumulated by Smithfield Co. Marshall Wace Llp holds 32,435 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Country Club Trust Company Na invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sumitomo Mitsui has 1.27M shares. Burke Herbert Comml Bank invested in 0.9% or 6,141 shares. Mai Mgmt holds 9,941 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere sells 30-year bonds at record low yields – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 30% Return On Equity, Is Deere Company (NYSE:DE) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GNC Announces Brazil Expansion with New Partner Banco De Franquias – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 18.99 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tampa Bayâ€™s banking industry reacts to latest Fed rate cut – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PNC Announces Redemption Of 2.400 Percent Senior Bank Notes Due October 18, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.