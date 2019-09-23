Deere & Co (DE) Stock Value Rose While Cs Mckee LP Trimmed by $1.06 Million Its Stake; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lowered Its Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stake by $1.12 Million

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 11,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 56,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50 million, down from 67,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 624,187 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 150,372 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.92M, down from 156,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 873,839 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 14,155 shares to 18,055 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 71,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96 million for 28.83 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Citrix Systems (CTXS) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Citrix Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CTXS) 27% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. London Of Virginia stated it has 487,896 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 728,363 shares. Fdx Advisors invested in 5,169 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) invested in 3,813 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.16% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). First Hawaiian National Bank reported 5,256 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nomura Holdg invested in 273,810 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership reported 201,946 shares. Fund Management has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Services Automobile Association reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Strs Ohio holds 9,760 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 568,650 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.36% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 53,194 shares. Martingale Asset Lp reported 451,863 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Should Investors Expect More Quantitative Easing? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deere reports rolling 3-month retail sales – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.