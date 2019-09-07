Deere & Co (DE) Share Value Rose While Firefly Value Partners LP Has Trimmed Position; Donaldson (DCI) Valuation Declined While Hsbc Holdings Plc Boosted by $602,750 Its Holding

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 120.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 12,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 22,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 9,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 929,050 shares traded or 112.53% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR SALE, EPS ABOVE MIDPOINTS OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR OPERATING MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.93 TO $2.01, EST. $2.01; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON 2Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 44C; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI)

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 1.05 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27,468 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19,680 shares. Bartlett Co Lc reported 21,407 shares stake. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.02% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 5.76 million shares. The Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor Inc has invested 0.04% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Retirement Of Alabama has 166,482 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Management accumulated 10,000 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Corporation Delaware has 0.01% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Dorsey And Whitney Lc owns 169,844 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Atria Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,086 shares. City Holdings Commerce has 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 71 shares. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Company reported 6,900 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 16,640 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 327,535 shares to 133,059 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 107,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,472 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $674.08 million for 18.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.