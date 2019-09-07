Deere & Co (DE) Holder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.75 Million; Davis R M Has Trimmed Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position as Stock Rose

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 1.05M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 6,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 62,682 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, down from 69,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.68M shares traded or 132.54% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72 million for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “An Up-And-Coming Stock With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FX in holding pattern, stocks mixed ahead of U.S. payrolls – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What trade fears? Wall Street is back in rally mode – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jobs Report Little Help to Fed as Trump Keeps Shouting for Cuts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 715,421 shares. Dsm Ptnrs Ltd has invested 3.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Broderick Brian C invested 2.98% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 44,250 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Limited holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 107,176 shares. Synovus Fin holds 94,396 shares. Middleton And Communication Ma has invested 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 3,835 are held by M&R Mngmt. Barbara Oil Communications has 0.47% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cincinnati Ins Company invested in 171,050 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Fdx Advisors holds 0.19% or 28,587 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Cap Group Inc Inc invested in 0.09% or 2,200 shares. Colony Grp Inc Lc holds 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 11,285 shares.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30,184 shares to 373,286 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex (VEU) by 19,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Private Tru Na holds 0.09% or 2,580 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 1.81% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Captrust Fin Advsrs reported 2,686 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 2,845 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com has 68,260 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough reported 4,638 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ironwood Mngmt Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,302 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 414 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank Corporation has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 65,753 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,314 shares. Jackson Square Prtn Limited Company stated it has 2,257 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 23,900 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt reported 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Chemung Canal Trust reported 27,368 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $674.08M for 18.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.