Deere & Co Com (DE) Market Value Declined While Baystate Wealth Management Has Boosted Position by $639,705; Css Continues to Hold Stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys (UBP)

Css Llc increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (UBP) by 84.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 20,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,617 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $762,000, up from 24,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $782.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 1,724 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) has risen 5.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.14% the S&P500.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.37. About 2.25 million shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates

More notable recent Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Reports Second Quarter Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Farmland Partners: Why We Bought On The Crash – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is QuinStreet Inc (QNST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces the Sale of Starbuck’s Plaza, 525 Main Street, Monroe, CT – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Fd Inc (CHN) by 103,404 shares to 153,899 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 118,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,497 shares, and cut its stake in Cushing Renaissance Fd (SZC).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Cheap Stocks Selling Below Book Value: NYSE-Traded And Dividend-Paying – Forbes” on July 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Positive Vibe Ahead Of Fed Decision, And Facebook Creates Buzz With Cryptocurrency – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Twitter to label, de-emphasize leaders’ rule-breaking tweets – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.