Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Decreased Its Stake by $5.70 Million as Stock Rose; Conning Has Decreased Holding in Ebay (EBAY) as Stock Rose

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 9,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 13,475 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 22,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 3.09M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 34,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 481,935 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.86 million, down from 516,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.23. About 1.17M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.73 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 531,287 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 76,006 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Regent Ltd Liability Com reported 8,000 shares stake. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.15% or 1.55 million shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). King Luther Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Smithfield Trust Co has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 5,574 shares. Boston Prns reported 9.89M shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.95M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated stated it has 2,600 shares. The Montana-based Davidson Invest Advsrs has invested 1.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Royal London Asset Limited holds 0.12% or 330,397 shares in its portfolio. Brant Point Investment Mngmt holds 0.14% or 36,834 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Limited Liability Com has 14 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.55 million shares.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,627 shares to 244,161 shares, valued at $44.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 24,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Burke Herbert Natl Bank Company holds 6,141 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested in 0% or 6,770 shares. London Of Virginia owns 47,285 shares. Stephens Ar has 8,127 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 75,854 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Davis R M reported 8,109 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt accumulated 5,423 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund owns 6,611 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 1.92 million are held by Legal & General Gp Public Lc. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 54,338 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Savings Bank has invested 0.21% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Colony Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,006 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 102,078 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 19.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.