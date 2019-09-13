Deere & Company (DE)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) and The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have been rivals in the Farm & Construction Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deere & Company 158 1.34 N/A 9.96 16.64 The Manitowoc Company Inc. 16 0.27 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Deere & Company and The Manitowoc Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Deere & Company and The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deere & Company 0.00% 29.7% 4.7% The Manitowoc Company Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -5.2%

Risk & Volatility

Deere & Company has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Manitowoc Company Inc. has beta of 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Deere & Company and The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deere & Company 1 4 9 2.64 The Manitowoc Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 2.95% for Deere & Company with average price target of $169.79. Meanwhile, The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 56.14%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The Manitowoc Company Inc. seems more appealing than Deere & Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.1% of Deere & Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.7% of The Manitowoc Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Deere & Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deere & Company -0.92% 0.31% 0.67% 1.68% 19.86% 11.05% The Manitowoc Company Inc. -3.18% 0% 2.16% 17.47% -29.41% 21.53%

For the past year Deere & Company’s stock price has smaller growth than The Manitowoc Company Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Deere & Company beats The Manitowoc Company Inc.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products. Its Construction and Forestry segment manufactures and distributes backhoe loaders; crawler dozers and loaders; four-wheel-drive loaders; excavators; motor graders; articulated dump trucks; landscape loaders; skid-steer loaders; and log skidders, feller bunchers, log loaders, log forwarders, log harvesters, and related attachments used in construction, earthmoving, material handling, and timber harvesting applications. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment finances sales and leases of new and used agriculture and turf equipment, and construction and forestry equipment. This segment also provides wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment; finances retail revolving charge accounts; and offers extended equipment warranties. The company markets its products primarily through independent retail dealer networks and retail outlets. Deere & Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company designs and manufactures crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand. The company's products are used in various applications, including energy and utilities; petrochemical and industrial projects; infrastructure development, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and high-rise residential construction industries. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.