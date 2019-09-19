Deere & Company (DE) Reaches $164.71 After 9.00% Down Move; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

Among 5 analysts covering Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Allegiant Travel Company has $19100 highest and $13200 lowest target. $173’s average target is 13.58% above currents $152.31 stock price. Allegiant Travel Company had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The stock of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 23 by Sidoti. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 14. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. See Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $186.0000 New Target: $191.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $173.0000 New Target: $186.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $182.0000 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $132.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $162 Maintain

The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $164.71. About 147,739 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get WishThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $51.86 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $149.89 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DE worth $4.67B less.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13 million for 19.06 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $51.86 billion. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. It has a 16 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Caterpillar and Deere Stocks Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More Sobering News From Deere – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere sells 30-year bonds at record low yields – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold Deere & Company shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset invested 0.2% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.25% or 116,581 shares. Spinnaker holds 0.04% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Arrow invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Counselors accumulated 41,645 shares. London Comm Of Virginia stated it has 47,285 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kanawha Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.45% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 19,873 shares. Mathes Company reported 20,092 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund invested in 6,611 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Welch & Forbes has 6,994 shares. Sg Americas Ltd holds 0.07% or 65,046 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 3.08% above currents $164.71 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, July 1. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $18500 target. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, May 13 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 17 to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of DE in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Underweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $15500 target. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment is 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 15 investors sold Allegiant Travel Company shares while 42 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.79 million shares or 0.41% more from 12.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Rk Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 5.56% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,805 shares. 7,355 were reported by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 4,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. D E Shaw & Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 7,778 shares. Chou Associates Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,317 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2,837 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 4,382 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 16,804 shares stake. Ghp Inv Advsr Inc has 0.22% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 12,403 shares. Amer Gp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 9,732 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 29,629 shares. Alliancebernstein L P reported 22,272 shares.

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NASDAQ: ALGT Shareholder Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Allegiant Travel Company announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Allegiant Travel (ALGT) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Airline Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Spike 15% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allegiant Teams Up With National Breast Cancer Foundation For Unique In-Flight Fundraiser During Breast Cancer Awareness Month – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The firm offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. It has a 13.43 P/E ratio. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $152.31. About 18,025 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Allegiant Travel Company – ALGT; 23/05/2018 – Teamsters Reach Tentative Agreement For Flight Dispatchers At Allegiant Air; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – ALGT: HAS 45 SIGNED REGISTRATION AGREEMENTS FOR SUNSEEKER; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead; 22/05/2018 – Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With International Brotherhood Of Teamsters; 09/05/2018 – FAA REVIEWS OF ALLEGIANT, AMERICAN MAINTENANCE FOCUS OF AUDIT; 25/04/2018 – ALGT SAYS BOOKINGS HAVE RECOVERED TO NEAR NORMAL; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – QTRLY SHR $3.42; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff