Deere & Company (DE) Reaches $153.35 After 7.00% Down Move; Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUO) Has 1.46 Sentiment

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUO) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 19 funds increased or opened new positions, while 13 sold and decreased their stock positions in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund. The funds in our database now have: 4.70 million shares, up from 4.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $153.35. About 402,732 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. AgricultureThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $48.61B company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $142.62 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DE worth $3.40B less.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 5,850 shares traded. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) has risen 11.10% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund for 251,252 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 919,299 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.45% invested in the company for 846,339 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.36% in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 56,050 shares.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $287.45 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 22.48 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold Deere & Company shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook holds 2,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 13,750 shares. Coastline Trust has 7,240 shares. Nadler Financial Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 2,171 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 20,903 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation invested in 0.12% or 8,873 shares. Smith Moore Communication stated it has 1,379 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Burney Com reported 30,613 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Psagot Inv House Limited has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Melvin Cap Management L P reported 2.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 133,816 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 2,126 are held by Bath Savings Tru. 1.12 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Tower Ltd (Trc) invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Company has 12,460 shares.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.61 billion. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. It has a 14.9 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.