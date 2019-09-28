Deere & Company (DE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Farm & Construction Machinery company, Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Deere & Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.22% of all Farm & Construction Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Deere & Company has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.73% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Deere & Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deere & Company 180,025,477.71% 29.70% 4.70% Industry Average 2.50% 16.29% 5.28%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Deere & Company and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Deere & Company 282.64M 157 16.64 Industry Average 296.36M 11.88B 37.96

Deere & Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Deere & Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deere & Company 1 4 9 2.64 Industry Average 1.25 2.67 3.17 2.56

With consensus price target of $169.79, Deere & Company has a potential upside of 2.12%. As a group, Farm & Construction Machinery companies have a potential upside of 43.54%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Deere & Company make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Deere & Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deere & Company -0.92% 0.31% 0.67% 1.68% 19.86% 11.05% Industry Average 0.97% 4.58% 8.12% 10.90% 14.35% 17.57%

For the past year Deere & Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Deere & Company is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.11. Competitively, Deere & Company’s competitors’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.08% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Deere & Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Deere & Company’s competitors beat Deere & Company.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products. Its Construction and Forestry segment manufactures and distributes backhoe loaders; crawler dozers and loaders; four-wheel-drive loaders; excavators; motor graders; articulated dump trucks; landscape loaders; skid-steer loaders; and log skidders, feller bunchers, log loaders, log forwarders, log harvesters, and related attachments used in construction, earthmoving, material handling, and timber harvesting applications. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment finances sales and leases of new and used agriculture and turf equipment, and construction and forestry equipment. This segment also provides wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment; finances retail revolving charge accounts; and offers extended equipment warranties. The company markets its products primarily through independent retail dealer networks and retail outlets. Deere & Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.