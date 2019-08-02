Deere & Co Com (DE) Shareholder Baystate Wealth Management Boosted Its Position by $639,705 as Market Value Rose; Cme Group (CME) Stock Value Rose While Underhill Investment Management Decreased Holding

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, down from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $204.96. About 1.15 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cme At Aa3 Following Announcement Of Nex Acquisition, Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – CME – CME BOARD EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE RUN RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $200 MLN, WHICH ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE FULLY ACHIEVED BY END OF 2021; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Clearing Operations Underpin Cme And Ice Creditworthiness; 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 03/04/2018 - CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group [06:54 BST03 Apr 2018] [Financial Times] []; 16/04/2018 - CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM BUY STOPS, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $158.24. About 1.38 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Limited Company reported 10,641 shares stake. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Calamos Advisors Lc has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.17% or 5,372 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 327,700 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd accumulated 170 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 1,404 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 1.7% or 41,132 shares. Grisanti Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.73% or 37,179 shares. Sit Inv Inc invested 0.23% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 29,835 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 5,105 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : AMT, GE, ADP, CME, EPD, D, SO, SPG, MCO, HUM, JCI, SPOT – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Parnassus Fund Comments on CME Group – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Fall After Trump’s Tweets Cast Doubt Around U.S.-China Trade Talks – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 5 – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. hiring slows; manufacturers cut hours for workers – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Cheap Stocks Selling Below Book Value: NYSE-Traded And Dividend-Paying – Forbes” on July 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fitch: Boeing’s Credit Rating Could Be Cut – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Will Deereâ€™s Rally End on Caterpillar Weakness? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.