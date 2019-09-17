Deere & Co (DE) to pay $0.76 on Nov 8, 2019; Chevron (CVX) Shorts Increased By 6.24%

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) had an increase of 6.24% in short interest. CVX’s SI was 19.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.24% from 18.02 million shares previously. With 7.94 million avg volume, 2 days are for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s short sellers to cover CVX’s short positions. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 9.84 million shares traded or 78.51% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) is expected to pay $0.76 on Nov 8, 2019. (NYSE:DE) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.76 dividend. Deere & Co's current price of $164.59 translates into 0.46% yield. Deere & Co's dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $164.59. About 1.07M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $235.63 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 16.08 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Among 5 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $146.20’s average target is 17.79% above currents $124.12 stock price. Chevron Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Societe Generale maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $142 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold Chevron Corporation shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.42M shares. Miller Investment Mgmt L P holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,220 shares. Essex Inv Management Ltd owns 51,906 shares. Blackrock holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 131.52 million shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated has 1.25% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.66% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stellar Mngmt Limited Com holds 20,710 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 69,014 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1.79% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 222,324 shares. Century owns 5.45 million shares. Carlson Cap Management reported 3,440 shares. Jnba Fincl owns 5,604 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Centurylink Mgmt has invested 1.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 12,663 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 19,902 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. Shares for $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold Deere & Company shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William And Il accumulated 33,719 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Beach Inv Counsel Pa owns 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,366 shares. Park Oh accumulated 4,097 shares. United Automobile Association invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Strs Ohio holds 0.11% or 150,112 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Harvey Capital Mngmt owns 2,140 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Principal Finance Gp Inc Inc invested in 0.17% or 1.16M shares. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Llc has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc reported 4,911 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp has 30,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. London Commerce Of Virginia invested in 47,285 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 4,914 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.01% or 300 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 3.16% above currents $164.59 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, August 19. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of DE in report on Monday, July 1 with “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $15000 target in Monday, May 13 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. Jefferies upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, May 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20.