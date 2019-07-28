Deere & Co (DE) Holder First Personal Financial Services Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Position In Philip Morris Intl (PM) Was Raised

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 3,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,255 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 43,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.95M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 102,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.37M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.09 million, up from 9.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.35 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). M&R Capital invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Blue Edge Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,334 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation holds 0.47% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 1.01M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co invested in 0.24% or 369,744 shares. 2.19 million are owned by Troy Asset Limited. South Dakota Invest Council has 0.75% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hyman Charles D holds 86,304 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Grisanti Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 4,575 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd owns 42,253 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 1.81M shares. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Aqr Cap Management Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2.96M shares. Vestor Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 775 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.30 million shares stake.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Cohen And Steers Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.46% or 81,872 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 4,034 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc has invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has 0.99% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 176,797 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc invested in 15,610 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 16,566 are owned by Cannell Peter B. London Co Of Virginia stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Motco has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 15,193 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Loudon Investment Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.21% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Main Street Limited Liability Com accumulated 95,876 shares. Nordea Invest Management reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10M for 15.05 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.