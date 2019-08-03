Deere & Co. (DE) Shareholder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Cardinal Health (CAH) Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $601,248 as Stock Price Declined

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 77.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 12,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 3,557 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171,000, down from 16,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 2.07M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 2,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 13,241 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 10,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 2.19 million shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co. (NYSE:TTC) by 23,435 shares to 203,418 shares, valued at $14.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vista Oil & Gas, SAB de CV Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Will Deereâ€™s Rally End on Caterpillar Weakness? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) 6.3% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) and Encourages Cardinal Health Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 03, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Dump This Stock After the Trump Bump – Schaeffers Research” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cardinal Health Appoints Stephen Mason To Lead Medical Segment – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.15M for 12.01 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

