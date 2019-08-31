Deere & Co (DE) Valuation Rose While Firefly Value Partners LP Has Cut Position; Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Holding by $14.42 Million

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 554,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 2.81 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.60 million, down from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Electronics for Imaging; 22/03/2018 – EFI Ecosystem of Digital Print Innovations Fuels Customer Success at International Sign Expo; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q REV. $239.9M, EST. $236.7M; 01/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges Almost 38 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 19/03/2018 – One day after filing their 10K, Electronics for Imaging $EFII needs to amend it for mathematical errors??? Why would any analyst in their right mind trust this company that it knows what its doing???; 19/03/2018 – Yes, $EFII filed their 10K, what’s in it is not good. Adverse opinions from their auditor regarding internal controls. Material weaknesses litter the 10K. Revenue recognition cannot be relied upon. And the firm’s ballooning inventory and reserves are being called into question; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Electronics For Imaging Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFII); 15/05/2018 – SQN Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in Electronics for Imaging

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.58M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 12,571 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 45,983 shares. Argyle Capital Management Inc reported 23,745 shares. Moreover, Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Harvest Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 6.34% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Oakworth Capital stated it has 1,464 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,189 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 6,484 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Saybrook Cap Nc reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Wedgewood Pa reported 4,720 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advisors has 0.12% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 753 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advisors. Becker Cap Mgmt Inc has 2,305 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold EFII shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bank holds 0.02% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) or 9,471 shares. Fairview Investment Limited Liability accumulated 13,350 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 26,466 shares. 42,366 were reported by Comerica Commercial Bank. Eagle Boston Mgmt Inc holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 118,487 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 84,960 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has 13,695 shares. 354,805 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 3.11 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 100 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 6.91 million shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Company holds 10,530 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 17,142 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 8,221 shares in its portfolio.