Deere & Co (DE) Share Value Rose While Marketfield Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.07 Million; Boyar Asset Management Lowered Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $332,633 as Market Value Rose

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 74,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04 million, down from 77,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 6,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 23,699 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, down from 30,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.85 million shares traded or 43.29% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.69% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.14% or 64,383 shares. Pennsylvania Com holds 492,558 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Glacier Peak Limited Com has 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,957 shares. Moreover, Prentiss Smith And has 1.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 3.65 million shares. Gam Holding Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 599,802 shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.12 million shares. Moreover, Sterneck Capital Ltd Liability Company has 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Covington Mgmt reported 338,594 shares. Ami Mngmt has invested 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomasville Bank & Trust reported 223,031 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 355,052 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. F&V Mngmt Limited Liability holds 86,283 shares or 6.88% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.01 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 617,717 are held by Utd Automobile Association. Decatur Capital Management holds 1.42% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 45,483 shares. Moreover, South State has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,900 shares. Hamel stated it has 2,325 shares. Sterling Limited Company holds 3,179 shares. 11,013 are owned by Fruth Mgmt. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4.57 million shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Corecommodity Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.49% or 16,247 shares. Howland Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 195,362 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Ltd holds 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 3,158 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department invested in 0% or 100 shares. Legacy Capital Prtn Inc stated it has 1,300 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

