Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Increased Position by $637,395 as Share Price Rose; Bgc Partners (BGCP) Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Has Upped Holding by $10.30 Million as Stock Price Rose

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 2.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 13.29 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.50 million, up from 11.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 2.24 million shares traded or 31.98% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 28/03/2018 – BGC Partners to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Medadyn Partners With BGC International Holdings For Billions In Verifiable Gold To Back Cryptocurrency Transactions; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Rev $890M-$940M; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY REVENUES $956.6 MLN VS $783.2 MLN; 13/04/2018 – FENICS Market Data launches scholarship award for Business Analytics students at Imperial College Business School; 07/03/2018 – BGC PURCHASED ABOUT 16.6M UNITS OF NEWMARK FOR $242.0M; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – UNIT WON MULTI-YEAR ENERGY PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Successful Execution on Series of Capital-Raising and Deleveraging Actions Undertaken by Cantor and BGC; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 19 CO ENTERED UNSECURED SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 3,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 44,118 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31 million, up from 40,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 24,682 shares to 226,168 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 9,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,633 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd.