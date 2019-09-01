Deere & Co (DE) Holder Luminus Management Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Beacon Financial Group Maintains Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 7,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 37,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 15/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 08/03/2018 – “The equity market has some way to go for the next year to two,” said J.P. Morgan’s Daniel Pinto. “But then, if there is a correction, it could be a deep correction.”; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 73.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 49,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 17,750 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.64M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere PT lowered at Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Russia’s MTS currently has no plans to de-list from NYSE – shareholder – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Deere’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 265,718 shares to 4.01 million shares, valued at $75.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 211,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,551 are owned by Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 0.07% stake. Karpas Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,300 shares. Us Bank De holds 321,333 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D accumulated 122,017 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp And, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,455 shares. Shelton Management, a California-based fund reported 674 shares. Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.13% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 16,800 shares. Girard Limited holds 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 2,243 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 10,581 were reported by Canandaigua Retail Bank & Tru. At Comml Bank holds 6,852 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 2,353 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 58,685 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Capital Mgmt has invested 1.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Selz Capital Limited Com holds 1.7% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 88,000 shares. Clough Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.69% or 78,200 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has 0.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 176,660 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 3.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 877,443 shares. Fosun Int holds 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,324 shares. Punch & Associates Mngmt Inc invested in 0.68% or 78,158 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 1.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cleararc invested 1.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 5,716 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 273,739 shares stake. Karpus has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Laffer Investments reported 66,045 shares. Caprock Group holds 0.53% or 26,772 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Announces Completion and Final Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Certain Senior Notes – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,322 shares to 45,982 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,846 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).