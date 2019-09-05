Deere & Co Com (DE) Market Valuation Rose While Baystate Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding by $639,705; As Stryker (SYK) Share Price Rose, Holder Montag & Caldwell Has Decreased Its Holding

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 879,102 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 45.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 2,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 3,447 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $219.58. About 260,027 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Interocean Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Private Tru Na reported 2,580 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hl Financial has 0.08% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 33,494 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,800 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc Incorporated reported 0.89% stake. 4.76M are held by Financial Bank Of America De. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 10,945 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 1.02M shares. Farmers Financial Bank reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Saybrook Cap Nc stated it has 11,700 shares. Glob Endowment Management LP holds 6,240 shares. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct owns 2.08% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 79,372 shares. Hartford Investment Management accumulated 34,657 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc invested in 15,193 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Unknown-based Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Corp Delaware has invested 1.76% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,515 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability invested in 2,616 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc accumulated 425 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs has invested 0.35% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Bokf Na holds 0.14% or 29,918 shares in its portfolio. Amer Rech And Management has invested 1% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Co Il stated it has 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Df Dent And Company Inc owns 1,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suncoast Equity Management has 85,372 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 1,290 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Central Natl Bank Trust has 1.65% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 37,292 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 2.86% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 996,500 shares. West Oak Lc has invested 0.08% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 3,540 shares to 31,917 shares, valued at $55.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.