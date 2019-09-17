Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosted Its Position; As Mixt (MIXT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Ack Asset Management Trimmed Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 21,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 155,067 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.70M, up from 133,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $163.14. About 485,661 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The hedge fund held 648,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35M, down from 700,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 17,621 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebit $41.1M-$42.7; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2

Analysts await MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MIXT’s profit will be $4.16M for 17.50 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by MiX Telematics Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 21,097 shares to 12,583 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 62,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,860 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Company reported 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Scotia Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 23,987 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 4,645 shares. Roundview Cap invested in 1,205 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Gradient Invs Ltd Com has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 58 shares. Rampart Inv Co Ltd Com reported 38,663 shares. Main Street Research accumulated 1.87% or 50,070 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 0.08% or 63,011 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora owns 560 shares. Amg Natl Trust Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The California-based Windward Capital Mngmt Ca has invested 0.29% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cypress Asset Inc Tx owns 0.27% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,834 shares. 59,813 are owned by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. Fire Grp Inc Inc holds 1.17% or 20,000 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).