Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Cut Position by $1.70 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Upped Holding

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 8,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 60,914 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08M, up from 52,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 530,182 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 187 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31,000, down from 10,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 575,095 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.04 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

