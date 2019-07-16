Deere & Co (DE) Holder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lowered Position by $645,699 as Stock Price Declined; As Lennar (LEN) Stock Value Rose, Covalent Partners Decreased Its Stake by $3.65 Million

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 4,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 189,621 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31M, down from 193,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $166.04. About 737,812 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 69.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 74,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,400 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 107,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 1.19 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Top homebuilder opens new townhome community near Houston’s Garden Oaks-Oak Forest area – Houston Business Journal” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Economic Calendar – Top 5 Things to Watch This Week – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IQ, RAD, KBH, PIR – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Say Homebuilder Environment Still Looks Good For Lennar – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9,642 shares to 259,029 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Cap Lc invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 35,083 are owned by Laffer Investments. Sib Llc reported 4,633 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 4,854 shares. Moreover, Thomas White Int Limited has 0.07% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 11.82M were accumulated by Sanders Cap Ltd. Aristotle Limited Co accumulated 7.49M shares. Jnba Advsr has 609 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 247,981 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 475,636 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.84% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 180,590 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny invested in 9,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Utah Retirement holds 0.05% or 53,164 shares. Addison Cap has invested 0.24% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 78,435 shares to 475,886 shares, valued at $23.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 7,285 shares. Ima Wealth holds 2,690 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Ltd reported 3,700 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 117,973 shares. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.8% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bollard Ltd Liability Co stated it has 109,947 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Ci Invs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 245,600 shares. Gateway Advisers Llc reported 0.31% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Kanawha Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Williams Jones Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 59,766 are owned by Redwood Investments Limited Liability Corporation. Natixis Lp invested in 0.62% or 446,483 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6,960 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com has 1.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).