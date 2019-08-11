Deere & Co (DE) Share Price Rose While Harvest Capital Strategies Has Decreased Position; As Lennar (LEN) Shares Declined, Thiel Macro Has Cut Position

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 2,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 28,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $154.84. About 1.66M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.69M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.93M for 13.73 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.24M for 9.47 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

